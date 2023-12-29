The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Coyotes knocked off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Ducks (+110) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won 11 of the 29 games, or 37.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

Anaheim has a record of 11-16 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 15 of 33 times.

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 106 (17th) Goals 90 (29th) 99 (10th) Goals Allowed 113 (22nd) 26 (11th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 22 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 3-7-0 over its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over three times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 6.3 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Ducks have scored 90 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.

The Ducks have conceded 113 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd.

Their -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

