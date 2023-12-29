Ducks vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Coyotes knocked off the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-130)
|Ducks (+110)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won 11 of the 29 games, or 37.9%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Anaheim has a record of 11-16 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 15 of 33 times.
Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info
Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|106 (17th)
|Goals
|90 (29th)
|99 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|113 (22nd)
|26 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|22 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks went 3-7-0 over its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over three times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 6.3 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Ducks have scored 90 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have conceded 113 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd.
- Their -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
