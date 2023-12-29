The Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller and the Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano's 16 goals and nine assists in 34 contests give him 25 points on the season.

Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 24 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 14 assists.

This season, Troy Terry has scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 22.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has an .893 save percentage (50th in the league), with 410 total saves, while conceding 49 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put up a 6-8-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Arizona, Keller has 30 points in 34 games (12 goals, 18 assists).

Matias Maccelli has six goals and 20 assists, equaling 26 points (0.8 per game).

Lawson Crouse's total of 22 points is via 15 goals and seven assists.

Karel Vejmelka (6-7-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 30th 27.1 Shots 29.2 27th 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 11th 23.01% Power Play % 21.5% 15th 20th 78.85% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 15th

