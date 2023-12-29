The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) are favored when they go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) on Friday, December 29. The Coyotes are -135 on the moneyline to win against the Ducks (+115) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Anaheim has played 19 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Coyotes have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-2).

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in 11, or 37.9%, of the 29 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Arizona has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Anaheim has a record of 10-16 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.2 2.60 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.60 2.90 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 6-4 3-5-2 6.3 2.40 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.40 2.70 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

