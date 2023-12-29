How to Watch the Ducks vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) on Friday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.
Tune in on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS as the Coyotes attempt to defeat the Ducks.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info
Ducks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|Coyotes
|4-3 (F/OT) ANA
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|Ducks
|2-1 ARI
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 113 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 90 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|34
|16
|9
|25
|11
|18
|50%
|Mason McTavish
|27
|10
|14
|24
|8
|7
|55.9%
|Troy Terry
|34
|9
|13
|22
|26
|22
|50%
|Adam Henrique
|33
|10
|9
|19
|4
|14
|53.3%
|Ryan Strome
|33
|3
|16
|19
|17
|15
|42.9%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 99 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Coyotes' 106 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 26 goals during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|34
|12
|18
|30
|17
|20
|44.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|34
|6
|20
|26
|27
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|34
|10
|12
|22
|26
|32
|44.3%
|Lawson Crouse
|33
|15
|7
|22
|13
|10
|36.2%
|Nick Bjugstad
|34
|6
|15
|21
|10
|11
|51.2%
