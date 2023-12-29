The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) on Friday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS as the Coyotes attempt to defeat the Ducks.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ducks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Ducks Coyotes 4-3 (F/OT) ANA 10/21/2023 Coyotes Ducks 2-1 ARI

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 113 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.

The Ducks have 90 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 34 16 9 25 11 18 50% Mason McTavish 27 10 14 24 8 7 55.9% Troy Terry 34 9 13 22 26 22 50% Adam Henrique 33 10 9 19 4 14 53.3% Ryan Strome 33 3 16 19 17 15 42.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 99 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Coyotes' 106 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players