Ducks vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a victory. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-4 overtime triumph over the Colorado Avalanche, while the Ducks took down the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 in their last game.
Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have registered a 3-7-0 record after scoring 24 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 20.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 27 goals in those games.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (13-21 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- Anaheim has earned 12 points (6-9-0) in its 15 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Ducks recorded just one goal in seven games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals 17 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (13-4-0).
- Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-10-0 (four points).
- The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Ducks finished 10-8-0 in those contests (20 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|15th
|3.12
|Goals Scored
|2.65
|29th
|11th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|22nd
|30th
|27.1
|Shots
|29.2
|27th
|21st
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|11th
|23.01%
|Power Play %
|21.5%
|15th
|20th
|78.85%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.87%
|15th
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
