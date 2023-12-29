The Arizona Coyotes (18-14-2) visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-21) at Honda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a victory. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-4 overtime triumph over the Colorado Avalanche, while the Ducks took down the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 in their last game.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have registered a 3-7-0 record after scoring 24 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 20.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 27 goals in those games.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+115)

Ducks (+115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (13-21 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 12 points (6-9-0) in its 15 games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks recorded just one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 17 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (13-4-0).

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-10-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Ducks finished 10-8-0 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 30th 27.1 Shots 29.2 27th 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 11th 23.01% Power Play % 21.5% 15th 20th 78.85% Penalty Kill % 79.87% 15th

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

