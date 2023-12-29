The Anaheim Ducks, Cam Fowler among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Fowler's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:57 per game on the ice, is -14.

Fowler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 34 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fowler has a point in 13 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Fowler has an assist in 12 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Fowler goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fowler has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fowler Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 34 Games 5 17 Points 5 2 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

