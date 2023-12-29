In the upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Cam Fowler to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

Fowler has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in two games (two shots).

Fowler has picked up eight assists on the power play.

He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:30 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 31:22 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 27:46 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 27:52 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:49 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:20 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

