On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Brett Leason going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

In five of 30 games this season, Leason has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in two games (one shot).

Leason has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 99 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:08 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:55 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:36 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:38 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:28 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 3-2

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

