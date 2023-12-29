The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Killorn in that upcoming Ducks-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Killorn vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Killorn has averaged 18:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Killorn has a goal in four of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Killorn has a point in nine games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

Killorn has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Killorn hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Killorn has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Killorn Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 24 Games 2 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

