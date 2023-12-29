For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Killorn a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • Killorn's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 3 1 2 16:56 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

