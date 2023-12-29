For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Killorn a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Killorn stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

Killorn's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 3 1 2 16:56 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.