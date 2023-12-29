Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 29?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Adam Henrique going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- Henrique has scored in eight of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in two games (two shots).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 99 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|3
|3
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-2
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
