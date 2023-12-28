Will Vladislav Gavrikov Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 28?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Vladislav Gavrikov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Gavrikov stats and insights
- Gavrikov has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.
- Gavrikov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Gavrikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|6:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:55
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
