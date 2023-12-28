The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Vladislav Gavrikov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

Gavrikov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:02 Home W 5-1 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.