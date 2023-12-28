The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Vladislav Gavrikov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gavrikov stats and insights

  • Gavrikov has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.
  • Gavrikov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:02 Home W 5-1
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.