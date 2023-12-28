Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Moore available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Trevor Moore vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Moore has averaged 17:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

Moore has a goal in 13 games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 19 of 31 games this year, Moore has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Moore has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Moore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 100 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 5 25 Points 2 16 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

