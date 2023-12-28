Should you wager on Trevor Moore to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

  • In 13 of 31 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in two games (nine shots).
  • Moore has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:36 Home W 5-3
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:58 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:51 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:19 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

