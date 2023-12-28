Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Byfield against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Quinton Byfield vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield's plus-minus this season, in 15:09 per game on the ice, is +14.

In Byfield's 31 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 17 of 31 games this season, Byfield has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Byfield has an assist in 12 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Byfield's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Byfield has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 6 25 Points 2 10 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

