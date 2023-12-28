Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Dubois' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 15:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In six of 31 games this year, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dubois has a point in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Dubois has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Dubois hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 10 14 Points 8 7 Goals 4 7 Assists 4

