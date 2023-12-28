Phillip Danault Game Preview: Kings vs. Golden Knights - December 28
The Los Angeles Kings, Phillip Danault included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Danault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Phillip Danault vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Danault Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.
- In six of 31 games this year, Danault has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 16 of 31 games this season, Danault has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Danault has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Danault has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Danault Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +20.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|31
|Games
|6
|20
|Points
|5
|7
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|4
