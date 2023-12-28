The Los Angeles Kings, Phillip Danault included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Danault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In six of 31 games this year, Danault has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 31 games this season, Danault has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Danault has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Danault has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 6 20 Points 5 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.