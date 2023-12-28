Will Phillip Danault score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350

Danault stats and insights

Danault has scored in six of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:24 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:00 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

