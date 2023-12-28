LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 126-115 loss versus the Celtics, James totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

We're going to break down James' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.2 26.0 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 8.1 Assists 8.5 7.3 9.0 PRA -- 40.4 43.1 PR -- 33.1 34.1 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.4



LeBron James Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

James' opponents, the Hornets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.1.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 120.6 points per game, which is 25th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA, conceding 45.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets give up 27.5 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 40 43 11 6 0 0 1 12/23/2022 34 34 2 8 4 0 1

