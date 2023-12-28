Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - December 28
Anthony Davis is a player to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Lakers lost to the Celtics on Monday, 126-115. Davis scored a team-high 40 points (and chipped in four assists and 13 rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|40
|13
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Taurean Prince
|17
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|LeBron James
|16
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis' numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 3.1 assists and 12.3 boards per contest, shooting 54.8% from the field.
- LeBron James averages 25.2 points, 7.9 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3 boards per game.
- Austin Reaves posts 15 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 10 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|26.5
|11.1
|2.7
|1
|1.6
|0.8
|LeBron James
|22.3
|6.5
|7.7
|1.4
|0.5
|2
|Austin Reaves
|17.9
|4.7
|5.6
|0.7
|0.1
|2.7
|Taurean Prince
|13
|3.9
|2.3
|1
|0.6
|3.4
|Rui Hachimura
|12.3
|3.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.2
|1.3
