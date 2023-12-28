Anthony Davis is a player to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers lost to the Celtics on Monday, 126-115. Davis scored a team-high 40 points (and chipped in four assists and 13 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 40 13 4 0 1 2 Taurean Prince 17 4 3 1 0 5 LeBron James 16 9 8 0 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 3.1 assists and 12.3 boards per contest, shooting 54.8% from the field.

LeBron James averages 25.2 points, 7.9 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3 boards per game.

Austin Reaves posts 15 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 10 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26.5 11.1 2.7 1 1.6 0.8 LeBron James 22.3 6.5 7.7 1.4 0.5 2 Austin Reaves 17.9 4.7 5.6 0.7 0.1 2.7 Taurean Prince 13 3.9 2.3 1 0.6 3.4 Rui Hachimura 12.3 3.8 1.3 0.5 0.2 1.3

