Player prop bet options for Anthony Davis, Terry Rozier and others are listed when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (at 10:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +140)

Thursday's points prop bet for Davis is 29.5 points. That's 4.3 more than his season average of 25.2.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Thursday's over/under for LeBron James is 27.5. That's 2.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 8.5.

James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 2.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -118)

Thursday's prop bet for Rozier is 24.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than Thursday's over/under.

Rozier averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

