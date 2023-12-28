The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 10-3 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 25th.

The Lakers record 114.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 120.6 the Hornets allow.

Los Angeles has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 120.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 114.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 113.7 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is surrendering 107.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 120.6.

In home games, the Lakers are draining 0.5 fewer treys per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (11.1). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries