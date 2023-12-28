How to Watch the Lakers vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and BSSE.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 10-3 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 25th.
- The Lakers record 114.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 120.6 the Hornets allow.
- Los Angeles has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 120.6 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are posting 114.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 113.7 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Los Angeles is surrendering 107.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 120.6.
- In home games, the Lakers are draining 0.5 fewer treys per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (11.1). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Knee
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Heel
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Groin
