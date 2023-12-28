The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) ahead of their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) currently includes only one player. The matchup tips at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 from Crypto.com Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Lakers lost their most recent game 126-115 against the Celtics on Monday. In the Lakers' loss, Anthony Davis led the way with a team-high 40 points (adding 13 rebounds and four assists).

Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1.0 3.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Gordon Hayward: Questionable (Calf), Mark Williams: Questionable (Back), Brandon Miller: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.