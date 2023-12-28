Lakers vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-13.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 16 of 31 games this season.
- Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 228.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 13 out of the 20 games, or 65%, in which it has been favored.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info
|Lakers vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Hornets Injury Report
|Lakers vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|16
|51.6%
|114.1
|224.3
|114.6
|235.2
|229.5
|Hornets
|16
|57.1%
|110.2
|224.3
|120.6
|235.2
|229.2
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 4-6 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total seven times.
- Los Angeles has a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-8-0) than it does on the road (7-10-0).
- The Lakers score 6.5 fewer points per game (114.1) than the Hornets allow (120.6).
- Los Angeles is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 120.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Lakers vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|13-18
|0-0
|16-15
|Hornets
|12-16
|0-0
|15-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Lakers
|Hornets
|114.1
|110.2
|17
|26
|8-3
|7-6
|9-2
|7-6
|114.6
|120.6
|17
|25
|8-5
|5-4
|11-2
|2-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.