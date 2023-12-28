The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Lakers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -13.5 229.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 16 of 31 games this season.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 228.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread.

This season, Los Angeles has won 13 out of the 20 games, or 65%, in which it has been favored.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 16 51.6% 114.1 224.3 114.6 235.2 229.5 Hornets 16 57.1% 110.2 224.3 120.6 235.2 229.2

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 4-6 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total seven times.

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-8-0) than it does on the road (7-10-0).

The Lakers score 6.5 fewer points per game (114.1) than the Hornets allow (120.6).

Los Angeles is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 120.6 points.

Lakers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Lakers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 13-18 0-0 16-15 Hornets 12-16 0-0 15-13

Lakers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Lakers Hornets 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 120.6 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 8-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 11-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-7

