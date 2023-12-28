On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Information

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (third in league).

LeBron James posts 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell posts 16.1 points, 6.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Austin Reaves averages 14.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Taurean Prince averages 9.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He's making 64.9% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Lakers vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Lakers Hornets 114 Points Avg. 113 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 48.9% Field Goal % 47.7% 35.2% Three Point % 37.5%

