Lakers vs. Hornets December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.
Lakers vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posts 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (third in league).
- LeBron James posts 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 16.1 points, 6.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 14.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Taurean Prince averages 9.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Hornets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Mark Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He's making 64.9% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).
- Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Lakers vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Hornets
|114
|Points Avg.
|113
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.8
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|37.5%
