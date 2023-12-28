The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to break an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Lakers vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 121 - Hornets 109

Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 13.5)

Hornets (+ 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-12.6)

Lakers (-12.6) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Lakers have covered less often than the Hornets this year, tallying an ATS record of 13-18-0, as opposed to the 12-16-0 mark of the Hornets.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 51.6% of the time this season (16 out of 31), less often than Charlotte's games have (15 out of 28).

The Lakers have a .650 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-7) this season, higher than the .240 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (6-19).

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are scoring 114.1 points per game (17th-ranked in league). They are ceding 114.6 points per contest at the other end (17th-ranked).

Los Angeles is 15th in the NBA with 44 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 44.7 rebounds allowed per game.

The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 27.1 assists per contest.

So far this year, Los Angeles is averaging 13.6 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.8 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers are draining 10.9 threes per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and they have a 35.6% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).

