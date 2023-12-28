At Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) will try to end an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) at 10:30 PM ET. The game airs on SportsNet LA and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Hornets matchup.

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-13.5) 229.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-13) 227 -950 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lakers vs Hornets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Lakers average 114.1 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 114.6 per contest (16th in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -291 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.2 points per game (26th in NBA), and allow 120.6 per contest (25th in league).

The two teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 235.2 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Lakers and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Hornets +100000 +40000 -

