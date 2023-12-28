Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jack Eichel, Anze Kopitar and others in the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 31 points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and 18 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 2 2 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Dec. 19 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 16 1 0 1 2

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Adrian Kempe is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 30 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 19 assists in 31 games.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 5 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kevin Fiala has posted seven goals on the season, chipping in 23 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 19 0 2 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 39 points. He has 15 goals and 24 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Stone is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) to the team.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3

