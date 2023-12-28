Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Golden Knights on December 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jack Eichel, Anze Kopitar and others in the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 31 points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and 18 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Adrian Kempe is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 30 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 19 assists in 31 games.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kevin Fiala has posted seven goals on the season, chipping in 23 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 39 points. He has 15 goals and 24 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Mark Stone is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) to the team.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 17
|0
|3
|3
|3
