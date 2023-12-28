Kings vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have lost four games in a row.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-110)
|Kings (-110)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have been an underdog six times, and won three of those games.
- Los Angeles is 4-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles has played 16 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|120 (4th)
|Goals
|111 (11th)
|100 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (1st)
|30 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (17th)
|20 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (1st)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings went 6-3-1 in its past 10 games, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread during that span.
- Three of Los Angeles' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Kings have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.5.
- The Kings have the NHL's 11th-ranked scoring offense (111 total goals, 3.6 per game).
- The Kings have allowed only 2.3 goals per game, 72 total, the least among league teams.
- Their second-best goal differential is +39.
