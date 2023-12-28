The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have lost four games in a row.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-110) Kings (-110) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have been an underdog six times, and won three of those games.

Los Angeles is 4-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles has played 16 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 120 (4th) Goals 111 (11th) 100 (11th) Goals Allowed 72 (1st) 30 (6th) Power Play Goals 21 (17th) 20 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (1st)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings went 6-3-1 in its past 10 games, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread during that span.

Three of Los Angeles' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Kings have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.5.

The Kings have the NHL's 11th-ranked scoring offense (111 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Kings have allowed only 2.3 goals per game, 72 total, the least among league teams.

Their second-best goal differential is +39.

