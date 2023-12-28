The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar's 13 goals and 18 assists in 31 contests give him 31 points on the season.

Adrian Kempe is a key contributor for Los Angeles, with 30 total points this season. In 31 games, he has netted 11 goals and provided 19 assists.

This season, Fiala has scored seven goals and contributed 23 assists for Los Angeles, giving him a point total of 30.

In the crease, Pheonix Copley has an .870 save percentage (66th in the league), with 154 total saves, while conceding 23 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put together a 4-1-2 record between the posts for Los Angeles this season.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (39 points), via put up 15 goals and 24 assists.

Through 36 games, Mark Stone has scored 12 goals and picked up 24 assists.

Karlsson's total of 31 points is via 14 goals and 17 assists.

Adin Hill's record is 10-2-2. He has conceded 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) and recorded 380 saves with a .934% save percentage (first in league).

Kings vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 2.32 1st 8th 32.3 Shots 34.2 2nd 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 26.5 2nd 12th 22.39% Power Play % 19.44% 19th 13th 81.13% Penalty Kill % 87% 1st

