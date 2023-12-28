Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 28
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at home on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
The Kings have put up a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.8%) while giving up 23 goals to their opponents.
Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's matchup.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (20-7-4 overall) have a 2-4-6 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Los Angeles has 10 points (4-2-2) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Kings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.
- Los Angeles has taken five points from the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-4-1 record).
- The Kings are 18-0-3 in the 21 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 39 points).
- In the 15 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 11-3-1 to record 23 points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 14-5-4 (32 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|3rd
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|11th
|1st
|2.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|10th
|2nd
|34.2
|Shots
|32.3
|8th
|2nd
|26.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|13th
|19th
|19.44%
|Power Play %
|22.39%
|12th
|1st
|87%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.13%
|13th
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
