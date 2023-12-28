The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at home on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

The Kings have put up a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.8%) while giving up 23 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's matchup.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-115)

Kings (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (20-7-4 overall) have a 2-4-6 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Los Angeles has 10 points (4-2-2) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Kings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Los Angeles has taken five points from the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-4-1 record).

The Kings are 18-0-3 in the 21 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 39 points).

In the 15 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 11-3-1 to record 23 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 14-5-4 (32 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 2.78 10th 2nd 34.2 Shots 32.3 8th 2nd 26.5 Shots Allowed 29.9 13th 19th 19.44% Power Play % 22.39% 12th 1st 87% Penalty Kill % 81.13% 13th

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

