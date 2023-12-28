Thursday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) and the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Golden Knights are -125 on the moneyline to win at home against the Kings (+105) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Los Angeles has played 16 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Golden Knights are 15-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Kings have secured an upset victory in three of the six games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas is 14-10 (winning 58.3% of the time).

Los Angeles has five games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 3-2 in those contests.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinton Byfield 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-149) Arthur Kaliyev 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) 2.5 (+120) Trevor Moore 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-167)

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 9-1-0 6.3 4 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 4 3.9 10 23.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 3-6-1 6 3 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3 2.3 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 9 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

