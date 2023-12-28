Having lost four straight, the Vegas Golden Knights welcome in the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to watch as the Kings and the Golden Knights hit the ice.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/8/2023 Golden Knights Kings 4-1 LA 10/28/2023 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 (F/SO) VEG

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 72 total goals (just 2.3 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 111 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 31 13 18 31 11 12 57.5% Kevin Fiala 31 7 23 30 23 13 23.5% Adrian Kempe 31 11 19 30 9 12 50% Quinton Byfield 31 10 15 25 2 17 38.5% Trevor Moore 31 16 9 25 10 14 31.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights allow 2.8 goals per game (100 in total), 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights' 120 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 40 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players