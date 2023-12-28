How to Watch the Kings vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost four straight, the Vegas Golden Knights welcome in the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
You can turn on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to watch as the Kings and the Golden Knights hit the ice.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|Kings
|4-1 LA
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/SO) VEG
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have given up 72 total goals (just 2.3 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 111 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|31
|13
|18
|31
|11
|12
|57.5%
|Kevin Fiala
|31
|7
|23
|30
|23
|13
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|31
|11
|19
|30
|9
|12
|50%
|Quinton Byfield
|31
|10
|15
|25
|2
|17
|38.5%
|Trevor Moore
|31
|16
|9
|25
|10
|14
|31.8%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights allow 2.8 goals per game (100 in total), 11th in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 120 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 40 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|36
|15
|24
|39
|25
|40
|45%
|Mark Stone
|36
|12
|24
|36
|18
|38
|0%
|William Karlsson
|36
|14
|17
|31
|20
|20
|56.3%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|36
|17
|10
|27
|20
|19
|40%
|Ivan Barbashev
|36
|9
|9
|18
|18
|9
|25.8%
