Kevin Fiala will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Fiala's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Fiala has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fiala has a point in 21 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 17 of 31 games this season, Fiala has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Fiala has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Fiala having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 6 30 Points 5 7 Goals 3 23 Assists 2

