Can we anticipate Kevin Fiala scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in two games against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Fiala has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.

Fiala's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 15:16 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:45 Away W 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

