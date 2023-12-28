For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jordan Spence a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 30 games this season.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:23 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:39 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

