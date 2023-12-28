The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5, on a four-game losing streak) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Thursday, December 28 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

The Kings have a 6-3-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.8%) while giving up 23 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (20-7-4 overall) have posted a record of 2-4-6 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Los Angeles has earned 10 points (4-2-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Kings recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Los Angeles has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-4-1 record).

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 21 games, earning 39 points from those contests.

Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 15 games this season and has registered 23 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 14-5-4 (32 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 2.32 1st 8th 32.3 Shots 34.2 2nd 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 26.5 2nd 12th 22.39% Power Play % 19.44% 19th 13th 81.13% Penalty Kill % 87% 1st

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

