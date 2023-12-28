Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 28
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5, on a four-game losing streak) host the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Thursday, December 28 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
The Kings have a 6-3-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.8%) while giving up 23 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (20-7-4 overall) have posted a record of 2-4-6 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- Los Angeles has earned 10 points (4-2-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kings recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- When Los Angeles has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-4-1 record).
- The Kings have scored at least three goals in 21 games, earning 39 points from those contests.
- Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 15 games this season and has registered 23 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 14-5-4 (32 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.58
|3rd
|10th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|2.32
|1st
|8th
|32.3
|Shots
|34.2
|2nd
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|26.5
|2nd
|12th
|22.39%
|Power Play %
|19.44%
|19th
|13th
|81.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|87%
|1st
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
