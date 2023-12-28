The Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Doughty in that upcoming Kings-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus of +15, while averaging 25:49 on the ice per game.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has a point in 14 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points four times.

Doughty has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Doughty's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Doughty having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 6 18 Points 2 7 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

