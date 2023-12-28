On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Carl Grundstrom going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

Grundstrom has scored in seven of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in two games against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Grundstrom's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:18 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

