Will Blake Lizotte Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 28?
Can we anticipate Blake Lizotte lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lizotte stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (two shots).
- Lizotte has zero points on the power play.
- Lizotte's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Lizotte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|7:58
|Home
|W 5-1
Kings vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
