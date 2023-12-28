Can we anticipate Blake Lizotte lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (two shots).

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

Lizotte's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 9:25 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:23 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-0 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 7:58 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

