Five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Big West team, including the matchup between the CSU Fullerton Titans and the Long Beach State Beach.

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Cal Poly Mustangs at CSU Northridge Matadors 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Irvine Anteaters at UC Riverside Highlanders 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Davis Aggies at UCSB Gauchos 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCSD Tritons at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) CSU Fullerton Titans at Long Beach State Beach 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

