Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Big West team, including the matchup between the CSU Fullerton Titans and the Long Beach State Beach.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cal Poly Mustangs at CSU Northridge Matadors
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Irvine Anteaters at UC Riverside Highlanders
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UC Davis Aggies at UCSB Gauchos
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UCSD Tritons at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|CSU Fullerton Titans at Long Beach State Beach
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
