The Los Angeles Kings, Arthur Kaliyev among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Thinking about a bet on Kaliyev in the Kings-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kaliyev has averaged 12:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In six of 28 games this year, Kaliyev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Kaliyev has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kaliyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 28 games played.

The implied probability is 40% that Kaliyev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaliyev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 4 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

