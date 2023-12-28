On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Arthur Kaliyev going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

Kaliyev has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (five shots).

Kaliyev has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:41 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:08 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:27 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:23 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

