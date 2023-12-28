The Los Angeles Kings, with Anze Kopitar, take the ice Thursday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Kopitar against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Anze Kopitar vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +15.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 23 of 31 games this season, Kopitar has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Kopitar has an assist in 15 of 31 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kopitar's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 6 31 Points 5 13 Goals 2 18 Assists 3

