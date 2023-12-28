Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) meet the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, December 28 tipping off at 10:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

Crypto.com Arena

Anthony Davis vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1393.5 699.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.8 38.9 Fantasy Rank 6 -

Anthony Davis vs. Terry Rozier Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis is putting up 25.2 points, 3.1 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Lakers average 114.1 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 114.6 per contest (17th in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles records 44 rebounds per game (15th in the league) compared to the 44.7 of its opponents.

The Lakers hit 10.9 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (21st in the NBA). They are making 3.1 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14 per game while shooting 37.2%.

Los Angeles forces 12.8 turnovers per game (20th in the league) while committing 13.6 (19th in NBA action).

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Terry Rozier gives the Hornets 22.9 points, 3.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -291 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.2 points per game (26th in NBA), and allow 120.6 per outing (25th in league).

The 41.6 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the NBA, 3.7 fewer than the 45.3 its opponents record.

The Hornets knock down 10.8 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 2.7 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (25th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.8%.

Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.4 per game (17th in league) and force 13.3 (15th in NBA).

Anthony Davis vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game 0.6 -6.9 Usage Percentage 27.1% 27.8% True Shooting Pct 61.3% 55.8% Total Rebound Pct 18.8% 5.9% Assist Pct 14.2% 31.5%

