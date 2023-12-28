Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 126-115 loss to the Celtics, Davis put up 40 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Let's break down Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.2 29.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 12.5 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.0 PRA -- 40.6 44.7 PR -- 37.5 41.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Hornets

Davis is responsible for taking 18.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.5 per game.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Hornets, have the slowest tempo with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 120.6 points per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 45.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets concede 27.5 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.