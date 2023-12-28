For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Laferriere a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

In five of 30 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in two games versus the Golden Knights this season, and has scored one goal.

Laferriere has zero points on the power play.

Laferriere's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:34 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 1 0 9:28 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:39 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:26 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

