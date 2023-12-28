Adrian Kempe will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kempe's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:30 per game on the ice, is +16.

Kempe has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kempe has a point in 21 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points nine times.

Kempe has an assist in 15 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 100 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 6 30 Points 5 11 Goals 2 19 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.