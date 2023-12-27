The Anaheim Ducks, Troy Terry among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Terry's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Troy Terry vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Terry has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:21 on the ice per game.

In six of 33 games this season, Terry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Terry has a point in 14 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Terry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Terry hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Terry has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Terry Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 33 Games 4 21 Points 3 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

