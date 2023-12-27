For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Troy Terry a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry has scored in six of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

Terry has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

The Golden Knights have conceded 95 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:54 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 2 1 1 17:52 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 4-3 SO

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

